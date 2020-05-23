Paper shredding event June 6, rain or shine

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road in the Nichols area of Trumbull, is hosting a paper shredding event on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times to protect the health of our donors and volunteers.

Here’s how it will work: Before leaving home, place your documents in bags or boxes, together with your payment, in the trunk of your car. The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Payment can be made by cash or check, payable to St. Catherine of Siena.

Follow instructions when you get to the parking lot and stay in line. No need to leave your car. Open your trunk from the inside of your car. If your car is not equipped with a means to open your trunk from inside the car, step outside the car to open your trunk. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing will remove your documents to be shredded and collect your payment.

For information, call the parish office 203-377-3133 or send an email to office@stcatherinetrumbull.com. The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC, www.catholicwayinvestments.com.

Destroying your confidential documents helps to protect you and your customers from theft and identity fraud. Take advantage of the convenience and security of having your sensitive household and business records destroyed by a professional service.