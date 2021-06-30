Panel backs appointment of 3 to board that leads colleges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Legislative panel voted Wednesday to approve the appointment of a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities after members previously expressed concerns.

The vote by the Senate Oversight Committee means former president and CEO of BNSF Railway Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter can serve until their appointment is confirmed by the full Senate.