PHOENIX (AP) — The State Emergency Council has voted to allocate approximately $2.5 million to help pay for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's deployment of 250 National Guard personnel to free up law enforcement officers in border towns along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Ducey's office said the council cleared use of the money from the Governor's Emergency Fund on Thursday to support the deployment until the Legislature approves a $25 million appropriation sought by the governor.