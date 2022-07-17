Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6 HOPE YEN, Associated Press July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 2:58 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., shakes hands with Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, as the hearing with House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol ends at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan George, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., staff counsel Candyce Phoenix, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., sit on the dais as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 12, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with new witnesses detailing his failure to stem an angry mob storming the Capitol, committee members said Sunday.
“This is going to open people’s eyes in a big way,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the House committee investigating the riot who will help lead Thursday's session with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. ”The president didn’t do anything."