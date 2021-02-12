Pandemic takes a toll on exhausted UK funeral directors JILL LAWLESS and JO KEARNEY, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 2:33 a.m.
1 of13 Senior Funeral Director Ben Blunt checks a coffin before it is put into a hearse at Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Heritage & Sons' parent company says its group of funeral homes across southeast England is arranging 30% to 50% more funerals than in a typical year. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Compassionate Funerals employee Hasina Zaman shows the company's coffin storage in Ilford, east London, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. On a recent day, Zaman helped a family say goodbye to a young man in his 30s who had died of COVID-19, while also planning the funeral of a husband and wife, both lost to the virus. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Mourners pray outside the Compassionate Funerals in Ilford, east London, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Funeral service team member Dave Mckendrick works on fitting and furnishing a coffin at Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Bletchley, southern England, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 Emma Symons, an embalmer at Heritage & Sons in Bletchley, southern England, prepares the body of person who died of COVID-19 ahead of the funeral, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Symons says her workload has tripled, with more bodies to prepare and more disinfection needed because of the virus. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 Staff from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors carry a coffin to a waiting hearse in Aylesbury, southern England, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Staff from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, place flowers on top of a coffin before a funeral service on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Staff from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, put a coffin into a hearse before a funeral service, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Staff from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, adjust flowers as they put a coffin into a hearse before a funeral service, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died, one of the highest per capita death tolls in the world. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Staff from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, arrange flowers after putting a coffin into a hearse ahead of the funeral service, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Heritage & Sons' parent company says its group of funeral homes across southeast England is arranging 30% to 50% more funerals than in a typical year. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Senior Funeral Director Ben Blunt wipes down a limousine during a light snow fall outside Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Senior Funeral Director Ben Blunt, center, lines up with staff before leaving Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, ahead of a funeral service, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died, one of the highest per capita death tolls in the world. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Senior Funeral Director Ben Blunt leads a procession from Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in Aylesbury, southern England, ahead of a funeral service, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died, one of the highest per capita death tolls in the world. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Funeral director Hasina Zaman recently helped a family say goodbye to a young man in his 30s who had died from COVID-19, on the same day she was planning a service for a husband and wife, both also lost to the virus.
Since the pandemic struck, Zaman's phone has rarely stopped ringing, with bereaved people seeking help that she is not always able to provide.
Written By
JILL LAWLESS and JO KEARNEY