BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic cut the number of passengers using North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in half last year.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown finished 2020 with a total of 572,093 airline passenger boardings. The state Aeronautics Commission says that's a 52% drop from the previous year and the lowest passenger count since 2003.