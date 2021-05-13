Pamela Turner's family rallies for justice on anniversary May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 9:19 p.m.
1 of6 Attorney Benjamin Crump talks to a crowd of supporters during a "Justice for Pamela Turner" rally on the two-year-anniversary of Turner's death, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. Turner was fatally shot in 2019 by a police officer in the Houston suburb after a struggle over his stun gun. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Family members and supporters of Pamela Turner, a Black woman who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Houston suburb, rallied for justice in her name Thursday, the second anniversary of her death.
Demonstrators joined prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump — who is representing Turner's family and other families of Black people who have died at the hands of police officers — outside the apartment complex in Baytown, Texas, where the shooting happened.