Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 8:09 a.m.
1 of7 A Palestinian man receives a shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, at an UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The Palestinian Authority says it will receive 62,000 coronavirus vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) —
The Palestinian Authority said Wednesday it will receive around 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses over the next 48 hours, the first shipment provided by a World Health Organization partnership aimed at helping poor countries.