Pakistan women protest India's ban on headscarves in schools Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 11:58 a.m.
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani women rallied Thursday to denounce a ban imposed in a region in neighboring India on the wearing of the traditional headscarf, or hijab, by Muslim girls in schools.
About a hundred women took to the streets in the southern port city of Karachi in a protest organized by a Pakistani Islamist political party, the Jamaat-e-Islami. And in the eastern city of Lahore, dozens of women torched an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also demanded the lifting of the hijab ban.