Pakistan's military tests guided multi-launch rocket system

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Thursday it successfully conducted a successful test flight of a rocket system capable of carrying a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers (about 90 miles).

In a statement, miliary leaders said the weapon system, called Fatah-1, will give Pakistan's army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory." It said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leaders congratulated scientists and troops on the “successful" flight test.