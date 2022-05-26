Pakistan's ex-premier calls off planned sit-in, demands vote MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press May 26, 2022 Updated: May 26, 2022 3:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses during an anti government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
3 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses during an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
4 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
6 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally near parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
7 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally near parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of25 Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans next to para military soldiers stopping them to march towards parliament during in an anti government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Defiant former Prime Minister Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
9 of25 Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan try to remove shipping containers placed by authorities to block way for an anti government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Defiant former Prime Minister Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
10 of25 Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans during in an anti-government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Defiant former Prime Minister Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
11 of25 Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stand on shipping containers after removing them to open a road during in an anti government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Defiant former Prime Minister Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
12 of25 Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan dance during in an anti government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Defiant former Prime Minister Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
13 of25 Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take part during in an anti government rally near parliament, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Defiant former Prime Minister Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
14 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally near parliament, background, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
15 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans next to paramilitary soldiers stopping them to march towards parliament during an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
16 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan stand on shipping containers after removing them to open a road during an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
17 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans next to paramilitary soldiers stopping them to march towards parliament during an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
18 of25 Supporters of Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
19 of25 Police use tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
20 of25 Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
21 of25 Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
22 of25 A policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
23 of25 Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
24 of25 A police vehicle burns during an anti-government rally by supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani police have fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they gathered for planned marches Wednesday toward central Islamabad for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
25 of25 Supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party gather near a burning vehicle during an anti-government rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani police have fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they gathered for planned marches Wednesday toward central Islamabad for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad on Thursday, temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government's resignation.
Khan's followers began converging on the capital on Wednesday, with some 10,000 reaching the city center around midnight. Khan himself entered as part of a large convoy of cars, buses and trucks, with demonstrators waving flags and rallying overnight. Some clashed with police outside Parliament.