ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court Wednesday granted bail to a veteran journalist after he was arrested by federal investigators in the eastern city of Lahore, his news channel said. He was suspected of leaking tax details of the country's former army chief and his family.

The court order for the release of Shahid Aslam came less than a week after the Federal Investigation Agency raided his apartment in Lahore and transported him to the capital Islamabad.