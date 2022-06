ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's foreign ministry on Friday said authorities were trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple located at a home in the country's port city of Karachi, drawing condemnation from New Delhi.

In a statement, the ministry said that investigations were still underway, and those who attacked the temple Wednesday before fleeing the scene “will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law."