Pakistan acquits Christian couple facing death for blasphemy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani appeals court on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple sentenced to death on blasphemy charges for allegedly insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, their defense lawyer said.
The appeal of their 2014 death penalty by Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel from the country’s eastern Punjab province had not been heard until now for unexplained reasons, said the lawyer, Saiful Malook. The two were arrested in 2013 and tried on suspicion of sending a blasphemous text message to a local cleric in Punjab.