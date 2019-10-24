Paducah shelter struggling with 65 dogs rescued in 2 days

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — The McCracken County Humane Society is struggling after taking in 65 dogs in two days.

The Paducah Sun reports it started on Sunday with the report of a pit bull puppy in bad shape. The puppy later died, and on Monday 10 dogs were removed from the residence. One of them gave birth to a litter of 11.

The next day in another home, Animal Control found more than 40 Chihuahuas in extremely poor conditions, including some that had died. Forty-four Chihuahuas made it to the shelter.

Because all 65 dogs are part of court cases, the shelter cannot immediately put them up for adoption.

Shelter director Terry Vannerson says the situation is difficult, but the public has been supportive. One man brought in a check for $1,000.

___

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com