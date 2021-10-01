Pacquiao files bid for presidency as Philippine race heats AARON FAVILA and JOEAL CALUPITAN, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Oct 1, 2021 12:09 a.m.
Retired Filipino boxing star and senator Manny Pacquiao shows his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections shortly after filing before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Presidential hopeful retired Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao, right, and running mate former Manila mayor Lito Atienza show their certificate of candidacy for next year's elections after filing it before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Retired Filipino boxing star and senator Manny Pacquiao files his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Newly retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency Friday as registration opened for candidates seeking to lead a Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
Elections officials placed heavy restrictions to prevent the Oct. 1-8 registration period from drawing huge crowds of political supporters and becoming hotbeds for coronavirus infections. Aside from the presidency and vice presidency, more than 18,000 national, local and congressional posts will be contested in the elections on May 9, 2022.
Written By
AARON FAVILA and JOEAL CALUPITAN