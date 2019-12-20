Packed 'Train to Christmas Town' derails in Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A “ Train to Christmas Town ” packed with more than 200 passengers has derailed in Mississippi.

No one was injured during the Thursday night derailment just south of Batesville, Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby told WREG-TV. A school bus ferried the passengers back to their parked cars, and some waiting passengers said they passed the time waiting for the ride by singing Christmas carols.

The train is a holiday-themed ride that takes passengers to see Santa Claus in “Christmas Town.” The cause of the derailment is unclear. The sheriff's office says the train wasn't moving fast when it was knocked off course.