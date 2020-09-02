Owner charged after dog abandoned in Trumbull parking lot

TRUMBULL — Police used a microchip to track down the owner of a small dog that was abandoned Aug. 25 at Westfield Trumbull.

According to reports, the town animal control officer was called to the mall shortly after 5 p.m. after police received a report of a small dog running loose and hiding under cars.

The officer was able to catch the dog, a neutered 8-year-old chihuahua mix, and she brought it back to the animal control center, where she found that it was microchipped.

Police located the owner, Agnes Shypula, 70, of Bridgeport. Shypula told police the dog barked too much and that her neighbors had complained about the barking.

She drove the dog to the mall and opened the door to let it run out, then drove away, police said.

She was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a promise to appear in court Sept. 14. The dog was taken to the Trumbull Animal Shelter and has been sent to a local rescue group.

