'Overwhelming' response generates thousands for Trumbull High senior class

TRUMBULL — When a group of Trumbull High School parents got together last month to brainstorm ideas for celebrating the Class of 2021, they hoped to raise $11,000 by asking the community to “adopt” a senior. Within days, that goal was shattered, and the donations kept pouring in.
“The idea was to call it ‘Adopt-a-Senior’ and to have people contribute a suggested amount of $20.21,” said Kelly Targowski, one of the organizers. “We would then create a commemorative cup that we would fill with gifts and vouchers they could use around town.”