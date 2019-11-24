Overnight attendance at state campgrounds hits new high

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Overnight stays at the campgrounds in New York state’s parks are continuing to surge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there were 680,533 overnight stays at state campgrounds through mid-October.

That’s up from 663,953 overnight stays in 2018.

There are 8,555 campsites available around the state, and some offer cabins, cottages and even yurts.

Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions are among the highest-used areas for overnight camping in the state.

Late-season camping is available at some sites through the end of the month.