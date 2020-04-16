Over 3,400 North Carolina businesses given essential status

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Revenue granted permission to over 3,400 business to be recognized as essential entities, and denied more than 500 other companies who filed a similar appeal during the coronavirus outbreak.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order on March 27 had set a broad definition of essential businesses, and the ones that were granted appeal Wednesday were mostly listed in the original executive order, WRAL-TV reported. The permission granted by the state’s revenue department was a confirmation for most businesses, including landscapers, dog groomers, carpet cleaners and much more.

Others were not so lucky. Barber shops, salons and a bounce house party rental company make up part of the 50 businesses that were fully denied their appeal. Debi Creech, who owns a fitness company called “Zumba with Debi,” has started hosting online classes to keep her business afloat under the closure.

The state also denied appeal to 533 other businesses, including a gun range and a vape shop, unless they put in place more social distancing efforts. Some of these businesses have since partially opened.

One woman was arrested this week when protestors who want to see eased restrictions held a demonstration in Raleigh on Tuesday. Cooper said on Monday that he could relax some of the limitations on businesses after April if social-distancing practices continue to slow down the virus outbreak.