Over 2,000 Christmas trees donated to repair sand dunes

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — Over 2,000 discarded Christmas trees were donated to New Jersey environmental officials to reinforce sand dunes at Island Beach State Park.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection posted on Twitter Monday to say the response from the public far exceeded their original goal to collect 200 Christmas trees over the weekend.

Christmas trees are often used to repair damage to sand dunes, which provide a habitat for many types of birds and about 400 plant species.

Department officials are now seeking volunteers to help move the trees into specific areas, the Asbury Park Press reported. Volunteers and state workers will meet at the park at 8 a.m. Saturday.