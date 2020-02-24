Mitch Ostlie appointed to vacant North Dakota House seat

The North Dakota House of Representatives has a new member.

The District 12 Republican Executive Committee has appointed Mitch Ostlie to serve the remaining term of Jamestown Representative Jim Grueneich.

KQDJ reports Ostlie says he’s appreciated the support and plans to run for a full term during the June primary.

“The appointment has been a very humbling experience and I'm honored. This term will go through November 2020. There is an election coming up. This seat is up for election in June of 2020 as the primary. My goal is that I will be one of the two top voter getters in the primary to be put on the ballot in November,” Ostlie said.

Grueneich resigned from the Legislature effective February 11th. He announced earlier that he was relocating with his family outside of District 12.