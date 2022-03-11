Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Travolta, Mila Kunis and Wesley Snipes are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.

Travolta may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars eight years ago. (He got the chance to redeem himself on the broadcast the next year.)