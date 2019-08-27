Orlando International Airport getting therapy dogs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Therapy dogs will soon be available to soothe nervous passengers at Orlando International Airport.

Airport officials say the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will help select 10 dogs and handlers to be part of a pilot program. The Orlando Sentinel reports more details about the MCO Paw Pilots program are expected on Friday.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have similar programs in place.

The alliance reports that there were about 58 airports across the globe using therapy dogs in 2018.