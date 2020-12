BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted on a Washington state warrant was shot by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday after the man was found on BLM land and displayed a knife, authorities said.

KTVZ-TV reports deputies tried to arrest Seven Newburg Tuesday on a warrant for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender, but he ran, according to Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes.