Oregon businesses threaten lawsuit over virus restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several Oregon businesses have threatened a class action lawsuit against the state over COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Kate Brown to slow the pandemic. A lawyer representing the businesses argues that Oregon officials should draft a plan to compensate small business owners for financial hardship caused by those restrictions, The Oregonian/OregonianLive reported.

The demand letter was filed on behalf of a Linn County salon, a Coos County bowling alley and the Wilsonville Family Fun Center, better known as Bullwinkle’s.

“As a result of your orders, my clients and many other businesses like theirs closed as ordered and thousands of workers found themselves without employment,” attorney John DiLorenzo wrote in a tort claim letter to the state Friday.

Brown’s office said Monday it doesn’t comment on pending or potential litigation.

DiLorenzo is one of the state’s most high-profile attorneys, having most recently won a $1 billion jury verdict against the state for failing to maximize timber harvests. The state has appealed.

DiLorenzo is zeroing in on one of many state laws Brown cited in March when she ordered the shuttering of many businesses to slow the coronavirus. The closures included amusement parks, gyms, spas, malls, theaters, tattoo parlors and yoga studios.

DiLorenzo is arguing that a related provision in state law calls for reasonable compensation when the government takes real or personal property during a declared emergency.

Brown lifted many of her business restrictions beginning in May.