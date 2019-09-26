Oregon agricultural exports hit hard by US-China trade war

MARQUAM, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration's trade war is affecting Oregon's agricultural exports more than most states because 40% of the state's agriculture production is sent abroad. That's compared to 20% for the rest of the U.S.

The heads of the associations representing Oregon's wheat and hazelnut farmers and cattle ranchers recently joined the director of the state agriculture department to describe the toll to lawmakers.

They say sales of beef and wheat to China have halted.

Sales of Oregon beef to Japan have also been hit by sharp tariff increases but relief came on Wednesday when U.S. and Japanese officials signed a limited trade deal to lower or eliminate those tariffs and expand market access to agricultural products.

Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden called it welcome news for Oregon's farmers and ranchers.