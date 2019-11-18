Order mailbox covers before Nov. 27

Nichols Garden Club members will gather over Thanksgiving weekend at the Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, to make mailbox covers, swags, wreaths, and centerpieces — something they have done for more than 25 years and has become a holiday ritual for the club. Each mailbox cover is unique and based on the original design of the club founder, Jean Horsey. There will also be many other crafted holiday greenery items for sale.

The Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., at the Starkweather House, Nichols Improvement Association (NIA).

Note that this year anyone wishing to purchase a mail box cover should order and prepay before Wednesday, Nov. 27. This does not apply to wreaths, swags or other items. Details and ordering information can be found on the club's web site at nicholsgc.org. In addition, you may contact the club at NicholsGarden@gmail.com or at 203-590-2232.

After the sale, members will participate in another garden club tradition and decorate the street signs of the Nichols historic district by hanging festive hand-crafted seasonal street swags.