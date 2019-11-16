Operation Christmas Child Nov. 18-25

Calvary Church, 498 White Plains Road in Trumbull, will be the collection site for Operation Christmas Child from Monday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 25.

Organizations and individuals can fill a shoe box or plastic container with small toys, school supplies, non-liquid toiletries, hats, gloves, Croc shoes and flip flops.

Shoebox drop-off times at Calvary Church are:

Monday, Nov. 18: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24: 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information and other shoebox drop-off locations, visit samaritanspurse.org or go to calveryefc.com. Gift suggestions according to age and gender can also be found there.