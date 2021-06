ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Opening statements are slated Monday in the first-degree murder trial of a man charged in the shooting death of an employee during an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwestern Pennsylvania last year.

Markese Lampley, 21, is charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah at the Wendy's restaurant in Washington Township near Edinboro in January 2020. The trial has been delayed several times as result of the pandemic.