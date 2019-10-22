Open house at your local TV station

Channel 192 invites the public into the studio to learn about community television through an open house at the station on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4-8 p.m. The station is located at 11 Commerce Road in Newtown.

Coordinators will be available to show visitors the studio, talk about our free training options and demonstrate the range of equipment that’s available to create local television.

This event is free.

Western Connecticut Community Television has been providing custom and class-based training classes in video production for more than 20 years. Programs on music, art, politics, news, weather and more can all be found on your local channel and are being produced by members of the local community.

Channel 192 can be seen in the following towns: Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Kent, Monroe, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Roxbury, Sherman, Southbury, Trumbull, Washington, and Woodbury.