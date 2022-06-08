'Only God can help': Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine OMAR FARUK and CARA ANNA, Associated Press June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 2:48 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of16 Doctor Mustaf Yusuf treats Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, as his mother Owliyo Hassan Salaad, 40, holds him at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 A malnourished two year-old sits by his mother, left, who was recently displaced by drought, at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Owliyo Hassan Salaad, 40, holds her son Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 A Somali man and his wife who fled drought-stricken areas build the frame of a makeshift shelter at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 4, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Somali children displaced by drought and showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, are held by their mothers at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 A doctor applies skin cream to a child showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 A recently-displaced child showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, is fed by a doctor at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Somalis who fled drought-stricken areas walk next to a cluster of makeshift shelters at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 4, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Owliyo Hassan Salaad, 40, stands by as her son Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, is weighed at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Doctor Mustaf Yusuf treats Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, as he is measured at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 A Somali woman who fled drought-stricken areas gives water to her baby from a plastic container at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 4, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Somali children displaced by drought and showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, sit with their mothers at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 A Somali woman who fled drought-stricken areas uses her hand to shield her baby's face from the sun, outside the makeshift tent where she now lives at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, June 4, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Ali Osman, 3, who is showing symptoms of Kwashiorkor, a severe protein malnutrition causing swelling and skin lesions, is weighed at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 A Somali mother recently-displaced by drought holds her malnourished baby at a malnutrition stabilization center run by Action against Hunger, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, June 5, 2022. Deaths have begun in the region's most parched drought in decades and previously unreported data show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Approximately 45% of the total population are expected to face food shortages or famine by September. Associated Press Show More Show Less
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one.
Now she cradles her frail and squalling 3-year-old, Ali Osman, whom she carried on a 90-kilometer (55-mile) walk from her village to Somalia’s capital, desperate not to lose him too. Sitting on the floor of a malnutrition treatment center filled with anxious mothers, she can barely speak about the small bodies buried back home in soil too dry for planting.
Written By
OMAR FARUK and CARA ANNA