Online back-to-school talk Friday

Trumbull parents are invited to an online meeting Friday, July 31, to discuss the school system’s back-to-school plans. The online meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The school system’s plan, which can be read here, remains subject to change. Residents interested in attending the meeting can sing into Zoom. Webinar ID 75 2388 3751, password 471018. Residents can also log in by phone using the same ID at (929) 205-6099 or (833) 548-0282 (toll free).