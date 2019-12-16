One-year-old rabbit available at animal shelter

Ellie is a female rabbit about 1-year-old. She is friendly and can be handled.

Visit her and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.