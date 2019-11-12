  • Ryan Photo: Contributed Photo

Ryan is a one-year-old female guinea pig. She is super friendly and great with children.

Visit her and other pets available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.