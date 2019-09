One-year-old cat still awaits adoption

Pauline Pauline Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close One-year-old cat still awaits adoption 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Pauline is still at the Trumbull Animal Shelter and has not found her new home. She smoozes with visitors, sitting in their laps and purrs. Pauline is about one-year-old and has been vetted.

Visit Pauline and other pets available for adoption at the shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.