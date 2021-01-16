One-time Indiana home of 9th US president being restored

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The one-time Indiana home of the nation’s ninth president is getting a $1.2 million restoration that will include sprucing up the more than 200-year-old mansion’s main floor with new windows and porches.
Workers with Columbus, Ohio-based Durable Restoration Company recently started working on Grouseland, the Vincennes residence that was William Henry Harrison's home when he was governor of the Indiana Territory in the early 19th century. Harrison was elected U.S. president in 1840.