One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday night after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee's McKinley Beach.

Rescue divers came to the swimmers' aid after receiving an emergency call that two people were struggling to swim, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Two people were pulled from the water by the rescuers, while a third had already made it to shore. One of the people died, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The incident is the second drowning at McKinley Beach in less than a month.

Law enforcement has warned that there may be an increase in drownings in Lake Michigan because of high water levels and many pools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, 28 people have drowned in Lake Michigan, including three in Wisconsin, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.