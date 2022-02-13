Once Lebanon's center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 1:50 a.m.
Michel Eid, 88, works in his music shop, on Hamra street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. From his small music shop, Eid witnessed the rise and fall of Lebanon through the changing fortunes of this famed boulevard for more than 60 years.
A woman passes next of one of a bigger cosmetic shop that close for ever after the economy crisis at the commercial Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
A couple hug each other as other people pass at Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Elie Rbeiz, 70, a hair dresser speaks with a costumer as he shaves for him, at his shop in Hmara street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Rbeiz, who among his clients was late Saudi businessman Adnan Khashoggi, expanded his business 20 years ago to include men clothes. "Hamra is not the Hamra of the past," says the man whose work dropped 60% over the past two years, but still he refuses to leave the country saying this will be equal to suicide for him.
Naim Saleh, a newspapers, magazines and books street vendor, displays newspapers at Hamra street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Saleh a known face in Hamra, said business dropped dramatically adding that he used to sell 50 books a day compared with two a month now.
Beggars sit in front of shops that close for ever after the economy crisis, at the commercial Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Shoppers pass next of a masks street vendor who sits on the ground next a shop that close for ever after the economy crisis, at the commercial Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
A combo picture shows at left, FILE - Israeli soldiers following a shooting incident in Hamra, a main shopping thoroughfare in West Beirut, on Sept. 24, 1982, when at least one Israeli soldier was badly injured, his colleagues commenced a round-up of suspects and made them sit on a sidewalk, until they were closely questioned and produced proper identification. They were all later released. At the right, a woman passes on the same corner at Hamra street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
A man passes next of old movie projectors placed outside a theater in Beirut's commercial Hamra street. at the commercial Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The projectors were used in the past at the movie theater once known as Saroula and about a decade ago became a theater known as Metro al-Midina.
People pass in front of coffeeshop, at the commercial Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
People pass in front of a beggar, center, at the commercial Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
BEIRUT (AP) — From his small music shop on Beirut’s Hamra Street, Michel Eid witnessed the rise and fall of Lebanon through the changing fortunes of this famed boulevard for more than 60 years.
Hamra Street was the center of Beirut’s glamor in the 1960s and 1970s, home to Lebanon’s top movie houses and theaters, cafes frequented by intellectuals and artists, and shops selling top international brands. It saw a revival the past decade, thriving with international chain stores and vibrant bars and restaurants.