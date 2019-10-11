Omaha-based Scooter's Coffee buying Crane Coffee

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha-based Scooter's Coffee is buying a local competitor, Crane Coffee.

Crane has eight locations in Omaha, and officials say the shops will be rebranded to Scooter's over the next three months.

Scooter's has more than 230 locations in 15 states.

The purchase price and other details of the sale have not been disclosed.