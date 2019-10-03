Oldest of Navajo Nation fairs runs through Sunday

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — The oldest of several Navajo Nation fairs starts this week in Shiprock.

The Northern Navajo Nation Fair features traditional dances and ceremony, art displays, livestock sales, a rodeo, parade and royalty pageants. The exhibit hall, Indian Market and carnival open Thursday on youth and elder day _ a popular day for school children to visit.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the fair that runs through Sunday.

Organizers say the fair is in its 108th year. The community has been preparing for weeks by doing volunteer clean-ups.

The Western Navajo Nation Fair is scheduled later this month in Tuba City, Arizona.