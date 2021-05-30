Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 12:02 p.m.
1 of5 American climber Arthur Muir, 75, gestures as he arrives in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. The retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Bikram Rai/AP Show More Show Less
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.
Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record set by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67.
Written By
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA