Old Glory flies on Trumbull’s Main Street
TRUMBULL - The Town of Trumbull has raised the American flags on Main Street earlier than usual this year.
Normally, flags are flown for the Memorial Day parade through the 9/11 CT United motorcycle ride but workers put the flags up Tuesday as an effort to raise the community’s spirits.
“In an effort to foster a sense of community and a ‘we are in this together and will support each other and our community’ spirit, flags began being placed yesterday,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said Wednesday afternoon. “We are a strong community and residents are volunteering in so many ways to help others through this difficult situation.”
The idea came from a Trumbull resident and some Town Council members, Tesoro said.
“Trumbull residents have always viewed the display of flags on Main Street with a sense of pride and community spirit,” she said. “I am hopeful that this will bolster our residents’ spirits and let them know that the town is doing all it can to help everyone through this unprecedented crisis.”