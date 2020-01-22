Oklahoma state senator announces resignation before session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state senator from Stroud announced on Tuesday plans his plans to resign, just days before the start of the legislative session.

Sen. Jason Smalley announced in a news release that he would resign his seat, effective Jan. 31, to take a job as a senior account manager for the Motorola Solutions Corp.

Republicans enjoy a 39-9 advantage over Democrats in the state Senate, so Smalley's resignation hardly disrupts the balance of power in the chamber.

The Marine veteran has served in the Legislature for eight years, serving a term in the House before being elected to the state Senate.

His district includes parts of Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.