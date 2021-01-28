Oklahoma mom of 2 who drowned pleads guilty to child neglect

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman whose two young children wandered from their apartment and drowned has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case.

Donisha Renee Willis, 24, agreed Monday to two child neglect charges in the May 2020 deaths of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 21-month-old Tony Crook Jr., according to court records. The charges were reduced from second-degree murder counts.