Oklahoma doctor says virus appears to be plateauing in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Coronavirus infections in Oklahoma appear to be plateauing, although new cases continue at a higher rate than six months ago, a health official said Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases of just more than 1,200 has remained about the same for the past week, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, who heads the University of Oklahoma’s coronavirus response. The 861 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health is nearly 50% lower than the more than 1,500 hospitalizations reported in early September.