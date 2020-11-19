Oklahoma coronavirus hospitalizations decline slightly

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus declined slightly on Thursday, as did increases in the number of deaths and reported cases of the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department reported 1,381 people hospitalized, down from a one-day record of 1,434 on Wednesday. The department also reported 2,915 new cases and 18 more deaths due to the illness caused by the virus, compared to 3,017 new cases and a record 26 new deaths a day earlier.

There are 164,340 total reported cases and 1,588 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March and the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Oklahoma has risen from 1,231 to 2,727 on Wednesday, The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

