Ohio receives 1st delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press/Report for America Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 3:41 p.m.
1 of10 Ohio State employees wait for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Ohio State employee Stacey Boyer, left, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Kelli Barnes Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Ohio State employees Meghana Moodabagil, left, talks with Emily Vrontos about her Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Ohio State employee Lauren Chisholm, left, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination from Robert Weber Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Ohio State employee Lindsey Groff fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Ohio State employees Kara Scott, left, and Jennifer Rose discuss the new procedures being implemented for the distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Ohio State employee Cory Coffey, right, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Ohio State employee Steven Loborec fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to an Ohio State employee Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Ohio State employee Stacey Boyer, left, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Kelli Barnes Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first vaccines against the coronavirus arrived in Ohio Monday morning as a national rollout got underway, with front-line medical workers the first to receive doses.
“Today is the day we've been waiting for,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, who was joined by his wife, Fran DeWine, and Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson, to watch a box of 975 doses delivered to Ohio State medical in a UPS truck around 9:30 a.m.
