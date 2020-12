COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned Tuesday that the long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine doesn't mean the state's coronavirus troubles are over.

Ohioans must continue to be vigilant in protecting against the spread of the coronavirus even as eight more hospitals received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, he said. Frontline medical workers such as doctors and nurses are first in line to receive doses.